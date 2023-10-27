TikTok Is Destroying An LA Influencer For Ordering Their Bagel Wrong

A new controversy has entered the food side of TikTok (or "FoodTok"), and it's fueling the age-old rivalry between New York and Los Angeles. New York City is well-known for, among other things, its New York bagels, but the city now has a West Coast competitor. LA is making a name for itself with top-rate bagel shops like Yeastie Boys and Courage Bagels, which even The New York Times has recognized for their greatness. Even if New Yorkers can recognize that LA has some of the best bagels in the U.S., though, that doesn't mean they'll respect the way Angelenos eat them.

In a viral TikTok video, LA-based influencer @tayloroffer encounters some difficulties when they try ordering a bagel in N.Y.C. the way they normally would: scooped. This request didn't cut it at the deli, and now TikTok is destroying them. If you order a bagel scooped, you're asking the shop workers to scoop out the bread from inside the bagel, effectively reducing its bread-like texture and calorie count. Since LA is rife with social media influencers, many of whom are very health-conscious, practically any LA bagel shop will accommodate such a request. The New York bagel game, however, is very different.