Swap Cookies Out For Baklava To Make A Dreamy Ice Cream Sandwich

Although we love a simple, homemade ice cream sandwich recipe, we won't say no to upgrading that ice cream sandwich. For instance, ever consider swapping out the cookies for thick slabs of baklava? Flakey dough, smooth ice cream, crunchy pieces of nuts ... Yum.

When deciding what works best for your ice cream sandwich, it doesn't matter whether you pick up baklava from a store or bakery or make your own from scratch using a baklava recipe. Whichever route you choose, once your baklava is prepped and ready, you can peel the top half away to add a layer of ice cream. Following this method with an entire sheet of baklava is ideal for multiple servings, whether you store leftovers in your freezer or bring the whole tray to a party.

Alternatively, you can take two pieces of baklava and sandwich a scoop of ice cream between the two. This approach is better suited to single-servings and is great for anyone who wants a higher baklava-to-ice-cream ratio.