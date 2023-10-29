Cakesicles Give Cake Pops A Run For Their Money

Pressing cake crumbs and icing into a mold sounds easy, sure, but the thought of coating that combination in chocolate or candy melts might be intimidating. However, there's nothing to fear, and once you understand how easy this process is, you might never go back to making cake pops again. It'll be cakesicles all the way.

The easiest method — but not the neatest one — is dipping. After you've made your cakesicles, chill them in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes or let them sit in the freezer till solid. Remove the cakesicles and dip them, one at a time, into a container of melted chocolate. Keep in mind that even if you are supremely careful, you can still end up with clumpy chocolate using this method.

Alternatively, you can paint your melted chocolate directly into the silicone popsicle mold, making sure to cover the entire mold. Flip the mold upside down to drain the excess chocolate. After the chocolate layer hardens, fill the mold with cake and icing, then top and smooth with another layer of chocolate. This method may be a little more challenging at first, but it produces much neater-looking cakesicles.