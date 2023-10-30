Vanilla Ice Cream Is The Shortcut To Making Easier Crème Brûlée

Crème brûlée may be most recognizable by its crunchy, burnt sugar topping, but the custard is just as important in the overall experience. Vanilla ice cream makes a prime substitution for cream, sugar, and vanilla in Sophie Putka's crème brûlée recipe, which puts the emphasis on the filling. To start, you'll obviously need to melt the ice cream. Putka recommends zapping it for about a minute in the microwave. Then, stir it up to complete the melting process, and allow it to cool. At this point, you'll add your egg yolks to give it that classic crème brûlée consistency.

Each ingredient in this 3-ingredient crème brûlée recipe serves a specific purpose. The ice cream, which is made of cream and sugar, gives the dessert its creaminess. It has roughly the same amount of milk fat as the heavy cream that professional chefs tend to use in their crème brûlée. And, it contains the sugar and vanilla you'd otherwise have to add. The egg yolks in this recipe, on the other hand, add thickness. Eggs contain lots of proteins, which cling to moisture in the oven, thickening your mixture. No one will detect that you took a shortcut when they dig into this crème brûlée because it delivers a silky smooth texture you would expect from a restaurant.