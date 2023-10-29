High-Quality White Cheddar Is Key To Copycat Panera Mac And Cheese

While Panera is a chain that likes to bill itself as offering all things clean and fresh, it turns out that not all of its food is as fresh as you might think. This includes its macaroni and cheese which comes in frozen bags and is then thawed out at the restaurants. Do you know what really is fresh, though? Panera-style macaroni and cheese that you make yourself. It's not all that hard to do, either. Sure, it takes a little more work than Kraft's famous blue box macaroni and cheese, but less effort (and expense) than traveling to Panera, waiting in line, and placing an order.

Easy though it may be to make Mashed developer Lindsay D. Mattison's Panera mac and cheese copycat recipe, she does insist upon one thing. As she exhorts, "You do need to splurge on high-quality cheddar cheese." Her preference is for Cabot or Tillamook, which are some of the spendier supermarket cheeses, although if you want to go all-out, you could always opt for an artisanal cheddar from a boutique creamery. Or not. You can't conflate quality with price and the most high-quality cheese brand is the one that appeals to you. If you are a fan of Great Value cheddar, then that should absolutely be the cheese that you choose. Mattison eschews shredded cheese, though, as she doesn't care for additives such as cellulose. She also feels that "mac and cheese will be significantly creamier if you shred the cheese yourself."