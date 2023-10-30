13 Popular Hydration Electrolyte Packets Ranked From Worst To Best

Hydration is all the rage these days. From expensive bottled water to those stainless steel tumblers that seem to be everywhere, it's clear that drinking water has never been cooler. But if you're serious about staying hydrated, plain old H 2 O isn't going to cut it. When you lose fluid, whether through sweating, vomiting, or consuming diuretics like coffee and alcohol, you are not only losing water, but electrolytes as well, which are minerals that are vital for the human body to function (per the National Library of Medicine). Among the most important are sodium (otherwise known as salt), potassium, magnesium, calcium, and chloride, all of which you'll find in many hydration drinks.

Due to the increased awareness of hydration, the market has been flooded (pun intended) with dissolving electrolyte mixes. If you're a bit overwhelmed by it all and don't know where to start, you're in luck, because we've rounded up 13 of the most popular products and ranked them from worst to best so you don't have to waste a penny finding out which ones fit your needs.