8 Food And Drinks Found In Egyptian Tombs You Could Eat (If You Dare)

We all get a little peckish here and there. That is why we bring snacks with us. The ancient Egyptians took this to the next level, though, and even brought food with them after they died. The thought was that anything in your tomb would come with you into the afterlife. Ancient Egyptians went out of their way to not just have these foods placed with them but also to preserve them, in some cases mummifying the foods, as well as the body of the deceased, to ensure they would last. This process included using salt and resins to dry and preserve the meat and then wrapping it in bandages like a spooky little bento box.

Sure, these meat mummies are fascinating, but they do not sound that tasty. Likewise, the loaves of bread and fresh produce are definitely not on the menu. However, there are a surprising number of foods found in Egyptian tombs that you could, in theory, consume. By this, we mean they would probably not be overly hazardous to your body, though they likely wouldn't taste good. Just to clarify, this is not medical advice, and should you find yourself in an Egyptian tomb, we are not suggesting you chow down.