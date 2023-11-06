Garlic And Herb Air Fryer Steak Bites Recipe

Picture this: You're craving a restaurant-quality steak, but you don't want to go through the hassle of grilling or pan-searing. That's where the air fryer comes to the rescue, turning ordinary steak bites into extraordinary bites of deliciousness. Now, if you're a fan of succulent, perfectly cooked steak with a burst of aromatic garlic and herbs, you're in for a treat, as recipe developer Kate Shungu brings us this recipe for garlic and herb air fryer steak bites.

These delectable bites are not only quick and easy to make, but they are also a healthier alternative to traditional frying methods thanks to the magic of the air fryer. Shungu tells us, "If you like garlic, you have to try these steak bites! They are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and cooked to perfection in the air fryer. I love how they take just 6 minutes to cook — perfect for meals in a hurry!"

The star of this dish is, of course, the steak itself. Opt for a good-quality cut like ribeye to ensure a rich, meaty flavor. Then, infuse it with the bold and inviting flavors of garlic and an aromatic blend of herbs. These ingredients not only add depth and complexity to the steak, but they will also create an irresistible aroma that will fill your kitchen and have your family eagerly waiting at the dinner table.