Garlic And Herb Air Fryer Steak Bites Recipe
Picture this: You're craving a restaurant-quality steak, but you don't want to go through the hassle of grilling or pan-searing. That's where the air fryer comes to the rescue, turning ordinary steak bites into extraordinary bites of deliciousness. Now, if you're a fan of succulent, perfectly cooked steak with a burst of aromatic garlic and herbs, you're in for a treat, as recipe developer Kate Shungu brings us this recipe for garlic and herb air fryer steak bites.
These delectable bites are not only quick and easy to make, but they are also a healthier alternative to traditional frying methods thanks to the magic of the air fryer. Shungu tells us, "If you like garlic, you have to try these steak bites! They are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and cooked to perfection in the air fryer. I love how they take just 6 minutes to cook — perfect for meals in a hurry!"
The star of this dish is, of course, the steak itself. Opt for a good-quality cut like ribeye to ensure a rich, meaty flavor. Then, infuse it with the bold and inviting flavors of garlic and an aromatic blend of herbs. These ingredients not only add depth and complexity to the steak, but they will also create an irresistible aroma that will fill your kitchen and have your family eagerly waiting at the dinner table.
Gather your garlic and herb air fryer steak bite ingredients
To make this dish, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need ribeye, salt, pepper, olive oil, garlic, and herbs. Shungu notes, "Use your favorite herbs. I used a mix of thyme, parsley, and basil. Use whatever you have on hand. Even just parsley works!" We also recommend serving these bites with a delicious dipping sauce made from mayo and lemon juice.
Step 1: Cut the steak
Cut ribeye into 1-inch cubes.
Step 2: Season the steak
Sprinkle all over with salt and pepper.
Step 3: Air-fry the steak bites
Place into the air fryer in a single layer (you may need to do this in batches). Cook at 400 F for 3 minutes.
Step 4: Flip and continue cooking
Flip the steak bites and continue cooking for 3 more minutes for medium, or until your desired doneness is reached.
Step 5: Heat the oil in a skillet
Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat.
Step 6: Cook the garlic
Add half of the garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
Step 7: Add herbs
Remove from the heat and stir in half of the fresh herbs. Set aside.
Step 8: Mix up the dipping sauce
In a small bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, remaining herbs, remaining minced garlic, and lemon juice.
Step 9: Add the steak to the skillet
Remove the ribeye from the air fryer, add to the skillet with the olive oil and herbs, and toss to combine.
Step 10: Garnish and serve
Serve the steak bites with the herby garlic aioli for dipping.
What's the best way to cut the steak for these garlic and herb air fryer steak bites?
Shungu advises, "To cut the ribeye easily, put it in the freezer for 20 minutes, then cut into cubes. The freezer helps firm up the meat so it's easier to cut." After the steak has chilled, remove it from the freezer and place it on a clean cutting board. Notice the direction of the muscle fibers (the grain) in the meat. To achieve the most tender steak bites, you'll want to slice against the grain. This means cutting perpendicular to the direction of the fibers.
Cut your steak into bite-sized pieces, typically about 1-inch cubes or strips. Ensure that the thickness is relatively uniform to promote even cooking in the air fryer. Once cooked, allow the steak bites to rest for a few minutes. This helps the juices redistribute, making them juicier and more flavorful. By following these steps and slicing the steak against the grain, you'll achieve tender and delicious garlic and herb air fryer steak bites.
What pairs well with garlic and herb air fryer steak bites?
Roasted vegetables — such as asparagus, broccoli, or Brussels sprouts — can add a nice contrast to the savory and rich flavors of the steak bites. Toss them with some olive oil, garlic, and your favorite herbs before roasting. A fresh green salad with a light vinaigrette dressing is also a good option — try a simple garden or Caesar salad for some extra flavor. For a sweet and smoky pairing with the steak bites, grilled or roasted corn on the cob works perfectly. You could even prep extra garlic herb oil and brush it onto the cobs.
In the need for some carbs? Shungu notes, "I like serving these with mashed potatoes from the deli and a leafy green salad for a quick, easy dinner." A side of garlic bread or a baguette can be perfect for mopping up any extra sauce or for making mini steak sandwiches. A fluffy bed of rice, such as jasmine or basmati, is a neutral accompaniment that can soak up the flavorful juices from the steak bites.
- 1 pound boneless ribeye steak
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, minced, divided
- ¼ cup chopped fresh herbs (such as parsley, basil, and/or thyme), divided
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- Cut ribeye into 1-inch cubes.
- Sprinkle all over with salt and pepper.
- Place into the air fryer in a single layer (you may need to do this in batches). Cook at 400 F for 3 minutes.
- Flip the steak bites and continue cooking for 3 more minutes for medium, or until your desired doneness is reached.
- Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat.
- Add half of the garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
- Remove from the heat and stir in half of the fresh herbs. Set aside.
- In a small bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, remaining herbs, remaining minced garlic, and lemon juice.
- Remove the ribeye from the air fryer, add to the skillet with the olive oil and herbs, and toss to combine.
- Serve the steak bites with the herby garlic aioli for dipping.
|Calories per Serving
|553
|Total Fat
|51.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|14.2 g
|Trans Fat
|1.4 g
|Cholesterol
|88.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|1.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.2 g
|Total Sugars
|0.2 g
|Sodium
|371.4 mg
|Protein
|21.2 g