The Lemon Juice Hack For Fluffier Rice

Long-grain fluffy rice is a comforting carb that pairs perfectly with an Indian curry or baked into an aromatic pilaf. Rice varieties, such as basmati or jasmine rice, are on the opposite end of the size and starch scale from short-grain rice like Arborio or Japonica, which are prized for their stickiness and creamy texture. However, buying long-grain rice rather than short-grain doesn't necessarily guarantee a fluffy outcome.

Many factors determine how much the rice you cook sticks to itself. Details such as the ratio of cooking liquid that's used, whether you rinse or soak your rice, how long it's cooked, and even how long it's been since the rice was harvested all impact the final texture. However, you don't always have time to pre-soak rice. Ratios are only guidelines, and home cooks have no control over how recently their rice was picked. Luckily, a small squeeze of lemon juice is all you need to keep stickiness at bay and enjoy rice that's light and feathery every time.