Vegan Sweet Potato Mushroom Soup Recipe

A warming and nutritious bowlful with plenty of hearty, fresh ingredients, this vegan sweet potato mushroom soup recipe by Catherine Brookes is the perfect cozy dish to enjoy on those chilly days. Made with wholesome veggies and an array of earthy flavors, this soup is a celebration of plant-based goodness.

The recipe begins with a classic mixture of sauteed onions and carrots, with garlic and herbs helping to create that delicious savory base for the soup. Paired with sweet potato and mushroom, simmered to perfection, the result is a soup with a rich depth of flavor and velvety texture. Brown rice adds a wholesome element, making this soup not only delicious but also satisfyingly filling.

This is a great recipe to make up in a big batch and enjoy for lunches throughout the week. It even freezes well too if you like to prep meals for those future busy days! So gather those veggies and get ready to cozy up with a comforting bowl of this hearty vegan soup.