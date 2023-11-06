Vegan Sweet Potato Mushroom Soup Recipe
A warming and nutritious bowlful with plenty of hearty, fresh ingredients, this vegan sweet potato mushroom soup recipe by Catherine Brookes is the perfect cozy dish to enjoy on those chilly days. Made with wholesome veggies and an array of earthy flavors, this soup is a celebration of plant-based goodness.
The recipe begins with a classic mixture of sauteed onions and carrots, with garlic and herbs helping to create that delicious savory base for the soup. Paired with sweet potato and mushroom, simmered to perfection, the result is a soup with a rich depth of flavor and velvety texture. Brown rice adds a wholesome element, making this soup not only delicious but also satisfyingly filling.
This is a great recipe to make up in a big batch and enjoy for lunches throughout the week. It even freezes well too if you like to prep meals for those future busy days! So gather those veggies and get ready to cozy up with a comforting bowl of this hearty vegan soup.
Gather the ingredients for this vegan sweet potato mushroom soup
You'll first need a little olive oil, diced onion and carrots, dried rosemary, sage, and minced garlic to get the soup started. Next, you'll add the diced sweet potato, sliced cremini mushrooms, vegetable broth, coconut milk, soy sauce, and brown rice. After a good stir, the mixture is left to simmer before seasoning with a little salt and pepper to taste.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Heat the olive oil in a large soup pot on a medium setting.
Step 2: Saute the onion and carrot
Add the onion and carrot and saute until softened, about 6-8 minutes.
Step 3: Add the herbs and garlic
Add the rosemary, sage, garlic, salt, and pepper and cook for another 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
Step 4: Add remaining ingredients
Add the mushrooms, sweet potato, vegetable broth, coconut milk, rice, and soy sauce and stir well.
Step 5: Simmer
Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and leave to cook for 30 minutes.
Step 6: Garnish and serve
Serve the soup, optionally garnished with fresh parsley.
What are the health benefits of sweet potato mushroom soup?
This hearty vegan soup is brimming with goodness, filled with plenty of nutritious ingredients to nourish your body. Sweet potatoes bring a healthy dose of vitamins A and C, crucial for immune support and skin health. Packed with fiber, they contribute to digestive well-being while offering a slow-release energy source, keeping you sustained throughout the day.
Cremini mushrooms add more than just a delicious earthy flavor. Enriched with B-vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, mushrooms support metabolic functions and prevent cell damage. Additionally, their umami flavor profile adds depth to the soup without the need for excessive salt or unhealthy additives. Additionally, coconut milk brings a boost of healthy fats and also contains lauric acid which has been found to help prevent stroke and heart disease. Essentially, you can enjoy this soup and feel good about the nutrients you're consuming while you're at it.
What pairs well with this vegan soup?
This soup makes for a great wholesome lunch or light dinner on it's own, but there are plenty of pairing options if you're looking to craft a meal that's a little more substantial. A classic choice is a crusty baguette spread with vegan butter, perfect for dipping into the steaming broth.
For a lighter pairing, consider a crisp side salad featuring fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, and a zesty vinaigrette. The lightness of the salad adds a more refreshing element to the otherwise warming meal. Roasted vegetables, such as Brussels sprouts or cauliflower, also make for a delicious accompaniment.
If you're feeling adventurous, you could even toss some chickpeas with oil and spices and roast them in the oven to make a satisfying crunchy garnish for the soup. This will add another dimension to the texture of the soup, as well as giving it a good boost of protein.
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 large carrot, peeled and diced
- ½ teaspoon dried rosemary
- 1 teaspoon dried sage
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced
- 8 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced
- 5 cups vegetable broth
- 1 (15-ounce) can coconut milk
- ¾ cup uncooked brown rice
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- Fresh chopped parsley, to serve
|Calories per Serving
|320
|Total Fat
|20.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|14.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|32.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.1 g
|Total Sugars
|3.4 g
|Sodium
|911.7 mg
|Protein
|5.5 g