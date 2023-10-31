The Best Tomatoes To Use In Your Homemade Tomato Soup

Tomato soup is well-loved for its comforting qualities and famous pairing with grilled cheese. It consistently hits the spot every time you're craving for something warm and cozy, and best of all, it's so easy to make. With some tomatoes and a handful of herby seasonings on hand, all it takes is a bit of blending and simmering to have fresh soup ready. However, quality and type of ingredients are always important. So do your tomato soup some good by using Italian San Marzano tomatoes.

Mashed recipe developer Sher Castellano highlighted the special qualities of the San Marzano tomato in her quick and easy 15-minute tomato soup recipe. Tomatoes come in many shapes and sizes, and although they share the common factor of being delicious, they should be treated differently. The San Marzano tomato, for example, has unique and vibrant qualities that make it ideal for recipes where tomato is the standout ingredient, like tomato soup. As Castellano points out, San Marzano is "the best option for this soup because of its flavor." Once you add this tomato to your ingredient arsenal, it'll be hard not to reach for it.