The Difference Between Lungo And Ristretto Is In How Espresso Is Pulled

Learning the ins and outs of espresso-making is like becoming fluent in another language. Just because you've made coffee in a machine at home doesn't mean you know your way around an espresso machine. These complex devices work by firmly pressing water through a puck of finely ground coffee.

In the coffee world, the idea that you have to walk before you can run certainly applies. Pulling a basic shot is complicated in itself, so changing up the formula can really throw people for a loop. When it comes to understanding the difference between lungo and ristretto shots, you'll need to achieve total mastery.

Several factors influence the type of espresso shot you pull: the size of the grind, the amount of grounds, the amount of time the water passes through the grounds, and the output of water. If your grind is too small, the water will take too long to pass through, and the shot will be too strong. Alternatively, If your grind is too coarse, the water won't spend enough time passing through, and the shot will be watery. For a perfect shot, the water needs to spend 25-30 seconds interacting with the grounds.

Ristretto and lungo shots turn these rules on their heads while still achieving a palatable result. Learn the differences between them to impress the coffee aficionados in your life.