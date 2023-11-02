Give Your Pasta Richer Flavor By Toasting The Noodles

If toasted pasta sounds like something you'd enjoy, there are a few things you need to know before giving this technique a try. First, good news: You can toast any type of pasta. It doesn't matter if your favorite is spaghetti, rigatoni, farfalle, or some other pasta shape, you can enhance its flavor by cooking your noodles before boiling them.

Just as there are different types of noodles, there are different approaches to toasting. You can spread pieces of pasta on a baking sheet and cook them in an oven. You can also cook them in a skillet or heat them up at 50% power in a microwave, though both these methods require tossing the noodles in a little oil. Alternatively, you can cook them in a convection toaster oven or give them a quick crisp in an air fryer.

No matter which type of noodles you prefer or how you toast them, the goal is even heating. For instance, spaghetti may cook fine on a stove, but you might have a hard time thoroughly toasting a hollow noodle like penne that way, so using your oven might be a better fit for that shape — just like any other cooking technique, there'll be some trial and error until you figure out what's best for you and your kitchen.