What Temperature Should You Heat Milk At For Homemade Mozzarella?

Many people probably buy cheese at the store without ever thinking they could make it on their own. Even if they consider it, they might think the process is too difficult and shouldn't be attempted by regular home chefs. The truth is, though, making cheese isn't as hard as you might expect. Plus, you're in control of the entire process, and you get to handpick the ingredients. Even better, once you learn the basics, little tweaks and variations are all it takes to make as many different types of cheese as you can imagine. These variables include the type of milk you use, the heating temperature, and the moisture content, among other factors.

If you're interested in making mozzarella cheese, for example, you need to heat the milk so as to create an environment where lactic acid bacteria can thrive. Without this, the cheese can't properly ferment. Depending on the recipe you use, you may experience some variation when making mozzarella, but at the low end, you should hit 90 degrees. Your upper limit shouldn't exceed 115 degrees.