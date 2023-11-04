Make Lasagna For One With A Small Loaf Pan

One thing that online recipe developers so often get wrong is assuming that everyone has friends or family around them at every meal and thus everything is proportioned for four, six, or eight servings. Two, four, six, eight, who do we appreciate? Developers who do not take solo diners for granted, that's who. Sadly, recipes for just one person are few and far between, although occasionally recipe websites throw us a bone with a suggestion like, "Make this enormous lasagna, then freeze it in individual portions to eat every day for the next two weeks."

Well, if you don't have that much room in the freezer (who does?), nor do you want lasagna that comes with such a long-term commitment, here's a better idea: Make a tiny one in a little loaf pan. Mini foil loaf pans measuring about 6x3 inches can be purchased pretty cheaply, so you need not even invest too heavily in kitchen equipment. They're the kind of thing people use to make itty-bitty banana breads for bake sales or holiday gifting on the cheap. So they typically come in multi-packs, too. This will come in handy in case you do happen to want a freezer full of personal pan-sized lasagnas.