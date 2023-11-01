Matthew Perry Fans Mourn Friends Star With Heartfelt NYC Restaurant Display

Everyone loves the show "Friends" and must know how iconic that apartment building is, right? The truth is that Joey Campanaro, the current owner of Little Owl, had no clue when he opened his restaurant back in 2006. In an interview with Vulture, Camparano said that he didn't figure it out until he had to deal with hordes of tourists and fans of the show making pilgrimages to the building every day — and apparently, the owner before him had no idea either.

Camparano has had both positive and negative experiences with "Friends" superfans during his time as the owner of Little Owl. He claims that while most of the fans he interacts with are respectful, some have gotten mad at him upon realizing they weren't in fact inside Central Perk. Others have graffitied the exterior walls of the building with iconic phrases from the show that Campanaro ultimately had to have removed. But this also isn't the first time that Little Owl has been taken over by "Friends" fans. 2019 was the show's 25th anniversary, and die-hards took over the sidewalks outside of the restaurant, taking pictures and leaving tributes (and more graffiti). Perry's death brought fans back for a more somber reason, but it's clear the location is beloved and will continue to be for years to come — regardless of whether Central Perk is real or not.