Peanut Vs Walnut Oil: How Do The 2 Compare?

Cooking oil is one of the most fundamental elements of recipes in cuisine around the world. There can be some massive differences between the different varieties, however. That's true even when the source of the oils may be similar, like peanuts and walnuts. So, what do home cooks need to know about how and when to use them?

Peanut oil is the more common of the two. It's versatile enough to be used in baking and sauteeing as well as being particularly popular for deep frying. This is because, unlike some frying oils, it doesn't take on the flavor of things fried in it nor impart any flavors of its own. This allows it to be used to fry different things without changing the oil. It also has a high smoke point of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

However, buyers will quickly discover that peanut oil costs significantly more than other high-smoke-point, low-flavor oils from canola or corn. In addition, those with peanut allergies may not be able to enjoy foods cooked with it. Highly refined peanut oil typically removes a sufficient amount of allergens to render it safe, though gourmet, cold-pressed, or unrefined peanut oil can still cause serious allergic reactions.