Peanut Vs Walnut Oil: How Do The 2 Compare?
Cooking oil is one of the most fundamental elements of recipes in cuisine around the world. There can be some massive differences between the different varieties, however. That's true even when the source of the oils may be similar, like peanuts and walnuts. So, what do home cooks need to know about how and when to use them?
Peanut oil is the more common of the two. It's versatile enough to be used in baking and sauteeing as well as being particularly popular for deep frying. This is because, unlike some frying oils, it doesn't take on the flavor of things fried in it nor impart any flavors of its own. This allows it to be used to fry different things without changing the oil. It also has a high smoke point of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
However, buyers will quickly discover that peanut oil costs significantly more than other high-smoke-point, low-flavor oils from canola or corn. In addition, those with peanut allergies may not be able to enjoy foods cooked with it. Highly refined peanut oil typically removes a sufficient amount of allergens to render it safe, though gourmet, cold-pressed, or unrefined peanut oil can still cause serious allergic reactions.
Walnut oil: low heat, high flavor
Walnut oil is less frequently encountered even by diehard foodies, leading some to wonder if it's good for cooking. The answer is yes and it shines in particular when the natural flavors of the walnut are allowed to come through in recipes. You can achieve that flavor element by using walnut oil in your vinaigrettes and sauces. Using walnut oil as a dip or drizzling it over your dish as a finishing element can have the same effect. Walnut oil can be used in and on both savory dishes and sweet concoctions like baked goods.
Unlike peanut oil, it has a low smoke point of around 225 degrees Fahrenheit, too low to be used in active cooking. This is because it's often unrefined, which provides more flavor but leaves behind impurities that begin to burn at lower temperatures. This typically unrefined nature also makes allergy issues more common here for those allergic to tree nuts.
While they're both useful and versatile, peanut and walnut oils are just two of the many types of cooking oils out there. Learning about their properties and uses can help make you a kitchen expert.