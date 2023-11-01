How Cooling Can Change Bread's Structure And Texture

Since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become increasingly interested in hacks for baking bread. Hey, we get it. Fresh bread makes us feel warm and comforted, but it can also be a pain to get right.

Consequently, one thing to keep in mind as you're making bread — particularly as you remove the bread from your oven — is the importance of temperature. While baking in the oven, where temperatures are high, the starches in your bread swell with moisture. Once removed from the oven, lower temperatures cause those same starches to stiffen and the moisture to evaporate, giving the bread its crumbly yet airy texture.

Although it may be tempting to eat freshly baked bread straight out of the oven, the inner structure of the bread will greatly benefit from having time to set (and it doesn't hurt that leaving the outer crust intact allows the inside to continue baking as it cools).