Why Travis Kelce Isn't A Fan Of Thanksgiving Food

Ah, Thanksgiving. A time when families and friends gather to dine on carb-heavy provisions that warm souls, fill bellies, and make taste buds sing with gratitude. But not for Travis Kelce, the superstar tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. He's the guy who can snag a touchdown pass in the end zone but when it comes to the autumnal feast day, he's not exactly spiking the football.

In a revealing episode of the Kelce brothers' podcast "New Heights," Travis and his equally athletic brother, Jason Kelce, spilled the beans about their Thanksgiving dinners growing up in the heartland of Ohio. Turns out, Travis was a picky eater of epic proportions, a quirk that drove their dad, Ed Kelce, up a wall. Young Travis had some serious beef with a couple of traditional Thanksgiving staples. He couldn't bear the sight of stuffing or mashed potatoes gracing his plate.

So, what did Travis love to nosh on every fourth November Thursday? Corn, mac and cheese, rolls, and ham (his #1 favorite) were the champions. "I ate all the ham!" he admits. Since the Kelce bunch wasn't too keen on turkey, their dad went out of his way to snag a tender, juicy HoneyBaked Ham from Boston Market each year. Much to the family's delight, their mother, Donna, still whips up her famous "Mama Kelce" crescent rolls, which ooze with marshmallows rolled in butter and cinnamon sugar.