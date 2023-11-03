Pumpkin Pie Dip Is A Fun Twist On The Classic Fall Dessert

We hope you have your drawstring pants ready because it's pie season, y'all. Whenever there's a selection of pies on offer, we can't help but feel a little like Forrest Gump's best bud, Bubba. We want a slice of apple pie, chocolate cream pie, lemon meringue pie, key lime pie, and a slice of rhubarb pie, too. Of course, no pie smorgasbord would be complete without a little pumpkin. Rather than add a sixth pie to the mix, you might try spicing things up with Mashed food developer Miriam Hahn's easy pumpkin pie dip recipe.

A deconstructed pumpkin pie of sorts, Hahn's recipe is perfect for pumpkin spice fanatics looking to cram in as much of the autumn favorite as possible. "It's perfect to go on a dessert table, fun for an after-school snack or when your kids have friends over, fun for a book club or with a mid-morning or mid-afternoon cup of coffee," Hahn explains.

Not only does Hahn's dip travel better than a classic pumpkin pie, but it's also easier to make. With just five simple ingredients, including canned pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice, caramel sauce, a package of vanilla instant pudding, and some non-dairy whipped topping, you can whip up a vegan treat that is sure to impress in a matter of minutes.