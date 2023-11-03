Pumpkin Pie Dip Is A Fun Twist On The Classic Fall Dessert
We hope you have your drawstring pants ready because it's pie season, y'all. Whenever there's a selection of pies on offer, we can't help but feel a little like Forrest Gump's best bud, Bubba. We want a slice of apple pie, chocolate cream pie, lemon meringue pie, key lime pie, and a slice of rhubarb pie, too. Of course, no pie smorgasbord would be complete without a little pumpkin. Rather than add a sixth pie to the mix, you might try spicing things up with Mashed food developer Miriam Hahn's easy pumpkin pie dip recipe.
A deconstructed pumpkin pie of sorts, Hahn's recipe is perfect for pumpkin spice fanatics looking to cram in as much of the autumn favorite as possible. "It's perfect to go on a dessert table, fun for an after-school snack or when your kids have friends over, fun for a book club or with a mid-morning or mid-afternoon cup of coffee," Hahn explains.
Not only does Hahn's dip travel better than a classic pumpkin pie, but it's also easier to make. With just five simple ingredients, including canned pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice, caramel sauce, a package of vanilla instant pudding, and some non-dairy whipped topping, you can whip up a vegan treat that is sure to impress in a matter of minutes.
Pumpkin pie 2.0
When the holiday season gets hectic (as it often does), finding the time to put a pumpkin pie in the oven can seem like an insurmountable challenge. However, with Mashed food developer Miriam Hahn's pumpkin pie dip recipe, you can still deliver the best dish at the party without having to sacrifice your sanity.
Because it requires no baking, whipping up a batch of pumpkin pie dip quite literally couldn't be easier. Using a rubber spatula, combine pumpkin puree and non-dairy whipped topping (Hahn prefers a coconut-based whipped topping, but please feel free to use your favorite) in a mixing bowl until smooth. Then, stir in instant vanilla instant pudding mix, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Voila! Your light, airy, and perfectly spiced pumpkin pie dip is ready to be gobble gobbled up.
Sticking with an easy, breezy holiday vibe, Hahn also came up with an astonishingly uncomplicated way to serve her pumpkin pie dip. Simply scoop it into a serving bowl and arrange it on a platter with graham crackers and apple slices for dipping. Fuji or Honeycrisp apples can help sweeten the deal, while Granny Smith apples lend a touch of tartness to the dish. Alternatively, Hahn says the dip can be piled into mini phyllo dough shells for a batch of personal pumpkin pies. "That would be nice if you are trying to do easy plated finger food," she points out.