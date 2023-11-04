Big Signs These Popular Grocery Stores Are Going To Discontinue Items

The grocery store is an ever-changing landscape. New food trends emerge regularly, necessitating stores to make room on the shelves by discontinuing less popular products. And if history is any indication, no products are safe from the clearance section, no matter how beloved they are. If you fear that your favorite comfort snack may be on the chopping block, then you would be wise to familiarize yourself with these signs that indicate an item will soon be discontinued at popular grocery stores.

Almost every grocery retailer includes secret codes in its price tags that reveal the fate of a product. Just keep in mind that not only does every chain handle product discontinuations differently, but also that individual franchises of any given grocery store may have different ways of indicating a soon-to-be discontinued item. That said, these key indicators will give you a solid starting point on where to look for early signs of product discontinuation (hopefully before you find your favorite cereal in the clearance section).

To underscore just how prevalent these discontinuations are, we will also cover some of the most popular items these stores have discontinued in the past. Apparently, nothing is sacred in the fast-paced world of supermarkets.