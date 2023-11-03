How Andrew Zimmern Elevates Cheesy Broccoli - Exclusive

We often forget that there are other ways to cook broccoli beyond the usual methods of boiling, sautéing, or steaming with a little bit of butter, salt, and pepper. While those seasonings are a classic and guarantee a hearty-tasting vegetable every time, there are other ways to get creative. Especially when you're in that "I don't know what to cook for dinner anymore" phase. It's important to remind yourself that pouring cheese on top of broccoli is an option.

In an exclusive interview with celebrity chef, Andrew Zimmern, he reminded Mashed that you can douse broccoli in a decadent cheese sauce. The television star explained, "It was a cold night here in Minnesota, and I was roasting chicken thighs and [had] a lot of broccoli in the fridge, and I made a little cheese sauce with four, six ounces of grated cheddar." Before Zimmern remembered that cheesy broccoli existed, he was sticking with his usual broccoli ingredients: sautéing the green with olive oil, garlic, and red chili flakes.