How Andrew Zimmern Elevates Cheesy Broccoli - Exclusive
We often forget that there are other ways to cook broccoli beyond the usual methods of boiling, sautéing, or steaming with a little bit of butter, salt, and pepper. While those seasonings are a classic and guarantee a hearty-tasting vegetable every time, there are other ways to get creative. Especially when you're in that "I don't know what to cook for dinner anymore" phase. It's important to remind yourself that pouring cheese on top of broccoli is an option.
In an exclusive interview with celebrity chef, Andrew Zimmern, he reminded Mashed that you can douse broccoli in a decadent cheese sauce. The television star explained, "It was a cold night here in Minnesota, and I was roasting chicken thighs and [had] a lot of broccoli in the fridge, and I made a little cheese sauce with four, six ounces of grated cheddar." Before Zimmern remembered that cheesy broccoli existed, he was sticking with his usual broccoli ingredients: sautéing the green with olive oil, garlic, and red chili flakes.
Make a roux for your broccoli
Andrew Zimmern told Mashed how he elevated the side, saying, "I made a little roux, put in the cheese, put in some hot milk, a little bit of nutmeg, and then poured it over the broccoli." A traditional roux is a mixture of fat and flour that thickens into a tasty sauce (think béchamel or using a roux as an agent to stews). But before you start, be aware of the biggest roux mistake people make before attempting to stir one up yourself!
Depending on your preferences, you can get creative with different spices and cheese ratios. Seasonings like paprika, garlic powder, and freshly ground pepper can go a long way with a cheesy broccoli dish. And here's a pro tip from Zimmern: save your leftover cheese from charcuterie boards in the freezer for times like these when you are craving a cheesy dish.