Crocs And McDonald's Are Teaming Up: Are You A Grimace Or A Hamburglar?

Fast food giant McDonald's is teaming up with the beloved (if divisive) footwear brand Crocs for a quirky new collection. This collaboration is geared toward fans of both iconic brands, offering a blend of comfort and nostalgia. The star of the show is the Classic Clog, the style with which most consumers are familiar. One pair boldly highlights McDonald's legendary red-and-yellow color palette, giving wearers a playful look.

The McDonald's x Crocs collection includes two additional styles of the Classic Clog inspired by McDonaldland characters. Folks who constantly crave Egg McMuffins and Hotcakes for breakfast will be able to sport a pair of sunny yellow Crocs adorned with Birdie the Early Bird's signature pink bow on the strap. These shoes capture the essence of McDonald's first female mascot, bringing her cheerful and charming personality to life via Croslite, the shoe brand's signature resin. The third Classic Clog pair is a nod to The Hamburglar, the cunning, redheaded, burger-snatching thief. The pattern features diagonal black-and-white stripes that encapsulate the bandit's mischievous spirit.