Celsius Energy Drinks Vs. Coffee: The Ultimate Caffeine Face-Off

People needing a boost have turned to coffee for hundreds of years. But the 21st century has brought an enormous mix of energy drinks to the market, offering diverse alternatives to the familiar cup of joe. One of these options, Celsius, has soared in popularity in the past few years thanks to its powerful caffeine jolt, fitness-focused branding, and delicious flavors like lemon-lime, watermelon, mango-passionfruit, and wild berry. So, how does this energizing newcomer compare to coffee?

We'll start with the main reason most people grab either beverage — caffeine. Celsius' original and Stevia-sweetened versions contain 200 milligrams of caffeine per can, as does the company's On-The-Go packet. Celsius Heat, promoted as a way to step up your body's metabolic rate, contains 300 milligrams, while Celsius BCAA (a recovery-focused beverage) includes just 100 milligrams. For comparison, the iconic energy drink Red Bull contains 107 milligrams of caffeine in its 12-ounce can, which is the same size Celsius offers.

On the other hand, the caffeine content of coffee can vary somewhat based on the different brew strengths, styles of beans, and the quantity it's served in. Eight ounces of typical brewed coffee is estimated to include just under 100 milligrams of caffeine, while an average shot of espresso packs in 63 milligrams.

Taken together, this means you'd need to drink roughly two eight-ounce cups of coffee (or three-and-a-half espressos) to get the same caffeine boost as a single original Celsius.