Egg Casserole Is The Perfect Breakfast For Crowded Holiday Mornings

When families try to balance get-togethers with various locations and time slots, trying to cook the perfect holiday meal can start to feel overwhelming. While there are, of course, the tried-and-true dinner dishes that have stood the test of time, brunch isn't quite so well-defined. Do you go with a waffle bar or a buffet of every kind of breakfast food? Maybe you go the pastry route, stocking up on scones, muffins, croissants, and coffee cake. But if the holiday morning you envision involves more relaxing than working in the kitchen, an egg casserole just might be the dish for you.

Created by Mikayla Marin, this egg casserole recipe calls for eggs (of course), breakfast sausage, shallots, red bell peppers, mascarpone cheese, and shredded cheese, along with butter and a few seasonings. But the recipe is extremely easy to customize, so using different veggies or meat to adjust to your family's liking is encouraged. "If you're more of a bacon person, go for it," Marin wrote. "Swap in your favorite breakfast meats, or exchange peppers for spinach, kale, or even asparagus."