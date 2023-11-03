Egg Casserole Is The Perfect Breakfast For Crowded Holiday Mornings
When families try to balance get-togethers with various locations and time slots, trying to cook the perfect holiday meal can start to feel overwhelming. While there are, of course, the tried-and-true dinner dishes that have stood the test of time, brunch isn't quite so well-defined. Do you go with a waffle bar or a buffet of every kind of breakfast food? Maybe you go the pastry route, stocking up on scones, muffins, croissants, and coffee cake. But if the holiday morning you envision involves more relaxing than working in the kitchen, an egg casserole just might be the dish for you.
Created by Mikayla Marin, this egg casserole recipe calls for eggs (of course), breakfast sausage, shallots, red bell peppers, mascarpone cheese, and shredded cheese, along with butter and a few seasonings. But the recipe is extremely easy to customize, so using different veggies or meat to adjust to your family's liking is encouraged. "If you're more of a bacon person, go for it," Marin wrote. "Swap in your favorite breakfast meats, or exchange peppers for spinach, kale, or even asparagus."
Egg casserole is one of the easiest brunch dishes
You could serve any number of popular egg recipes for your holiday brunch, like quiche, egg strata, or even a frittata. While all of these holiday recipes require minimal effort and are each delicious in their own way, none of them are at the same level as an egg casserole, which takes the top spot for simplicity.
The recipe makes an 8x8-inch casserole that serves six, but you can easily double or triple it to feed more people. Marin's recipe uses a sharp cheddar cheese, but any melting cheese would work. The other cheese used is mascarpone, which combines with the eggs to give the dish a fluffy, velvety texture. "If you're in need of a substitute, a drained ricotta or small curd cottage cheese, drained of excess liquid, would also work," she recommended. Once your delicious casserole is finished, simply set out sour cream, salsa, sliced avocado, or whatever other toppings you think your guests might desire. With this recipe, you'll be ready for whatever friends or family are waiting outside your front door.