Find Your Next Chicken Marinade Tucked Inside Your Liquor Cabinet

Chicken is one of the most versatile proteins out there, but all too often, cooks find themselves falling back on the same familiar flavors. The next time you're looking for a way to season your chicken, skip the spice rack or the sauces in the fridge and head to your liquor cabinet instead.

While there are plenty of ways you can approach using booze in your next recipe, it's first helpful to understand why marinating chicken with alcohol is so beneficial. Among the goals of any marinade is to tenderize. Alcohol accomplishes this by breaking down the collagen in the chicken, along with other tenderizing substances like acids and salt. Additionally, many types of alcohol provide a distinctive flavor to the meat that can pair beautifully with other spices and seasonings.

However, it's critical to note one of our tips for cooking with alcohol, which is that it doesn't entirely burn off through most cooking methods, meaning your dishes will retain some actual booziness, not just the flavor of the spirits.