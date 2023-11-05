The Story Behind Dr. Pepper's 'Drink A Bite To Eat' Slogan

It may sound a little strange to the ear these days, but Dr. Pepper's one-time slogan, "Drink A Bite To Eat At 10, 2, and 4," was once one of the most instantly recognizable parts of the iconic soda brand. While it may seem like a simple attempt to increase sales, there's actually more to the story of this marketing campaign.

The slogan has its roots in the 1920s and 1930s, in what was then cutting-edge research into the way the human body works and how food affects it. These studies not only proved the link between sugar and energy but also discovered what they claimed were natural dips in every person's energy around 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. Of course, Dr. Pepper argued the best way to combat these periodic slumps was one of its sodas, which would provide the sugar equivalent of "a bite to eat."

The campaign was such an integral part of Dr. Pepper at the time that the numbers were even included on the label although slightly askew from their traditional spots on the clock.