White Castle Is Decking The Halls With 2 Months Of Deals
It's November, which means that it's time to be mindful of frivolous spending so you can afford the gifts and treats that you need for holiday celebrations. For many, that means more home-cooked meals and less eating out. But one burger chain is stepping up to offer meal values from November 5 through December 30. In a press release, White Castle announced "WIN with White Castle", which will feature five cost-saving options for customers in every state except Arizona, Florida, and Las Vegas.
The "WIN with White Castle" offers can be received by mentioning them at the counter or drive-thru when you order, or showing the Value Offers section on White Castle's website. The deals will appear on the website after "WIN with White Castle" begins on November 5.
The first deal is a Buy One Get One Free Double Cheese Slider, available November 5 – 18 (limited to one free slider per customer). The second deal for a Cheesy 10 Sack runs November 5 – 26. At $7.99 plus tax (or $8.99 if you live in New York or New Jersey), it's $1 less than the current value price.
Savings abound through the holidays
After the BOGO Double Cheese Slider offer ends, the next offer is available from November 19 to December 2: free small Cheddar Cheese Rings with any purchase. Then on December 3, a new BOGO coupon is released for Sloppy Joe Sliders. Fans rejoiced when the sliders were brought back to the menu last year. This deal will last until December 16. The final "WIN the White Castle" offer is $2 off a 10 Sack of Sliders and will run December 17 through the 30.
There's also a bonus deal during this time. Members of White Castle's Craver Nation should mark November 16, National Fast Food Day, in their calendars. Any loyalty program member can purchase five Original Sliders for $1. Craver Nation members also have more deals to choose from that are only available on the app. If you love sliders, the app is available on Google Play or the App Store.