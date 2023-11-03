White Castle Is Decking The Halls With 2 Months Of Deals

It's November, which means that it's time to be mindful of frivolous spending so you can afford the gifts and treats that you need for holiday celebrations. For many, that means more home-cooked meals and less eating out. But one burger chain is stepping up to offer meal values from November 5 through December 30. In a press release, White Castle announced "WIN with White Castle", which will feature five cost-saving options for customers in every state except Arizona, Florida, and Las Vegas.

The "WIN with White Castle" offers can be received by mentioning them at the counter or drive-thru when you order, or showing the Value Offers section on White Castle's website. The deals will appear on the website after "WIN with White Castle" begins on November 5.

The first deal is a Buy One Get One Free Double Cheese Slider, available November 5 – 18 (limited to one free slider per customer). The second deal for a Cheesy 10 Sack runs November 5 – 26. At $7.99 plus tax (or $8.99 if you live in New York or New Jersey), it's $1 less than the current value price.