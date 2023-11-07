Steakhouse Caesar Salads Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Caesar salad is a classic steakhouse fare, and you will rarely find a steakhouse menu that does not include this trusty favorite. It is the perfect salad to pair with the steak as it packs a zesty punch in the dressing but remains crisp and refreshing, serving as the ideal antidote to the protein-laden meal.

The origin of Caesar's salad is a well-known culinary tale, and though the authentic version was only served at Caesar's in Tijuana — the restaurant sadly closed in 2009 — many American steakhouses create exceptional versions of this classic, paying homage to tradition and giving the salad a well-deserved credit.

This list gathers the most popular versions, starting with classic renditions and ending with exceptional restaurant creations that are whipped up tableside. The list was based on descriptions, professional recommendations, and customer reviews to create the ultimate list of Caesar salads you can find at American steakhouses.