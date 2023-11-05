How To Fill Your Trader Joe's S'mashing S'mores Void
The difficult part about becoming fans of discount grocers like Trader Joe's, Aldi, Costco, and Sam's Club is that you never know when your favorite items will simply disappear. Even with a petition asking for their rescue, Trader Joe's Tofu Edamame Nuggets never returned. Despite over 8000 signatures on Change.org, Costco never brought back its All-American Chocolate Cake, either. Even knowing that eventually, all the food items you love to buy will eventually vanish, it didn't make it any easier when Trader Joe's stock of S'mashing S'mores dried up.
The all-in-one s'more was a hit, with s'mores aficionados loving that they could fulfill their cravings in one easy package. Unfortunately, at the beginning of June, customers were told the S'mashing S'mores were discontinued. "Omg they are discontinued already? I had one bag last week and loved them and have been searching for more," wrote a frustrated fan on a Reddit thread. "I saw them 20 minutes ago at my store in northern CA. That was probably the last of them though!" said another.
But what can you eat to fill the void without its presence in your home? Luckily there are other s'mores treats out there, and you should be able to get your hands on something similar.
See'More's 4 Second S'mores
One item that closely resembles the vanished S'mashing S'mores is See'More's 4 Second S'mores. Created by Pete's Gourmet Confections, with its graham cracker base and large, fluffy marshmallow drenched in milk chocolate, you can close your eyes and pretend you're eating the lost Trader Joe's treat. Why? As one eagle-eyed Redditor observed, the ingredients and taste of Pete's Gourmet Confections' See'More's are nearly 100% identical to S'mashing S'mores. So close, there are theories that Pete's Gourmet was also the producer of the Trader Joe's treat.
See'More's 4 Second S'Mores can be ordered at Pete's Gourmet's online store or Sprouts for $6.99.
Fyre S'Mores
Fyre S'mores differentiates itself from the competition with the statement that it is "the first and only authentic pre-burnt ready-to-eat s'mores bar in the world." Made by the Florida-based company The Toasted Marshmallow Co., each bag contains six chocolate-covered graham crackers with a burnt marshmallow nestled on top. Its Instagram page says that the product is available at Kroger, Walmart, Market Basket, Harris Teeter, and Amazon, where a two-pack sells for $14.95. At Walmart, a single bag is $5.98, and a second flavor, Peanut Butter, is $10.34.
Fyre S'mores are especially popular on TikTok, with #fyresmores having received over 400,000 views. Multiple videos have been created of people trying the treat for the first time, with the consensus being that the charred marshmallow makes it taste like it just came off a campfire.
Williams Sonoma S'mores
Brought to you by esteemed cookware brand Williams Sonoma, its S'mores are for those occasions when you want gooey treats, but also want to impress. Described as a honey graham cracker and vanilla marshmallow covered in premium Guittard milk chocolate, a box of 20 costs $34.99.
Williams Sonoma also carries two other s'mores varieties: Dark Chocolate and Peppermint Bark. If you prefer making your s'mores, the company also sells a S'mores Maker with a stainless-steel fuel can and grill top, and a ceramic tray to hold your graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate.
Fannie May S'mores snack mix
If price is a sticking point for you, Costco's 18-ounce bag of Fannie May S'mores Snack Mix may be what you're looking for. "Yes! I'd recommend these, they have them at a lot of places. The brand is Fannie May S'mores Snack Mix," a Redditor replied to someone who had been searching for an alternative to the S'mashing S'mores.
Unlike the other brands, Fannie May's version is graham cereal and marshmallows covered in milk chocolate, and are more bite-sized. The S'mores Snack Mix received mixed reviews from Costco customers when it returned to the shelves a year ago, but with the price reported at just under $11 for a bag, it has its fans.
Amazon's Aplenty S'mores Bites
One product that 70% of reviewers rated five stars comes from Amazon's brand, Aplenty, which was launched in 2021. The S'mores Bites come in a bag containing eight pieces/four servings and cost $3.69.
The treats have also gotten the approval of those missing the S'mashing S'mores. "If you're near an Amazon or Amazon Fresh store/delivery area [...] these are pretty good too," one Redditor commented on a Trader Joe's thread. While none of these S'mores will make you forget that S'mashing S'mores are gone, they should help satisfy your s'mores craving when it hits.