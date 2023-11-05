How To Fill Your Trader Joe's S'mashing S'mores Void

The difficult part about becoming fans of discount grocers like Trader Joe's, Aldi, Costco, and Sam's Club is that you never know when your favorite items will simply disappear. Even with a petition asking for their rescue, Trader Joe's Tofu Edamame Nuggets never returned. Despite over 8000 signatures on Change.org, Costco never brought back its All-American Chocolate Cake, either. Even knowing that eventually, all the food items you love to buy will eventually vanish, it didn't make it any easier when Trader Joe's stock of S'mashing S'mores dried up.

The all-in-one s'more was a hit, with s'mores aficionados loving that they could fulfill their cravings in one easy package. Unfortunately, at the beginning of June, customers were told the S'mashing S'mores were discontinued. "Omg they are discontinued already? I had one bag last week and loved them and have been searching for more," wrote a frustrated fan on a Reddit thread. "I saw them 20 minutes ago at my store in northern CA. That was probably the last of them though!" said another.

But what can you eat to fill the void without its presence in your home? Luckily there are other s'mores treats out there, and you should be able to get your hands on something similar.