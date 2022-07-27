Costco Shoppers Are Divided On Its Returning S'mores Snack Mix

Instagrammer @costcobuys revealed in a post that Costco has decided to send off summer with a bang by bringing Fannie May S'mores Snack Mix back to its shelves. But Costco members in the comments show mixed reactions to the s'mores-inspired treat making its reappearance.

There is a large group of shoppers who are over the moon that they could once again munch on the summertime snack. One user wrote, "Shoot. These are SO SO good," and another posted "They're back!" However, a number of Costco members seem less than impressed with the S'mores Snack Mix becoming available again. The reason? Some users feel that the chocolate covering the graham cracker and marshmallow pieces in the snack mix did not taste fresh. One user stated, "I love this stuff but the last package i bought last year, when i opened it, it tasted old. Everything was chewy and didnt taste nice and soft and fresh as usual. I threw it away."

According to @costcobuys, the newly returned snack is currently available for around $11. But if you decide to try the treat for yourself and find you don't like it, you can always make a summertime dessert of your own by trying our gourmet s'mores bar recipe.