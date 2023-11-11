Cheesy Beef And Cauliflower Casserole Recipe

Say hello to comfort on a plate with our cheesy beef and cauliflower casserole. This hearty dish, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, transforms simple ingredients into a delicious, wholesome creation that's perfect for a cozy fall or winter dinner. There's succulent ground beef, aromatic spices, and the nutrient-rich goodness of cauliflower all coming together in a bubbling casserole of cheesy perfection.

Onions and green bell peppers are sautéed in a fragrant blend of spices, before ground beef is added to the mix, infusing the dish with its rich, savory essence. Alongside the hearty cauliflower, a splash of beef broth and diced tomatoes completes the flavorful casserole mixture. The grand finale is the layer of melted cheddar cheese, adding a gooey, golden topping. Simple yet spectacular, our cheesy beef and cauliflower casserole is a celebration of home-cooked goodness that's sure to have you coming back for seconds.