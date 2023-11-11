Cheesy Beef And Cauliflower Casserole Recipe
Say hello to comfort on a plate with our cheesy beef and cauliflower casserole. This hearty dish, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, transforms simple ingredients into a delicious, wholesome creation that's perfect for a cozy fall or winter dinner. There's succulent ground beef, aromatic spices, and the nutrient-rich goodness of cauliflower all coming together in a bubbling casserole of cheesy perfection.
Onions and green bell peppers are sautéed in a fragrant blend of spices, before ground beef is added to the mix, infusing the dish with its rich, savory essence. Alongside the hearty cauliflower, a splash of beef broth and diced tomatoes completes the flavorful casserole mixture. The grand finale is the layer of melted cheddar cheese, adding a gooey, golden topping. Simple yet spectacular, our cheesy beef and cauliflower casserole is a celebration of home-cooked goodness that's sure to have you coming back for seconds.
Gather the ingredients for this cheesy beef and cauliflower casserole
The base of the casserole is diced onion and green pepper, sautéed in some olive oil until soft. Next, you'll need ground beef, along with some minced garlic. Then it's time to add a blend of spices – paprika, cumin, oregano, and chili powder, plus some canned chopped tomatoes, beef broth, and cauliflower florets. Once this has simmered away, everything is topped with a generous helping of shredded cheddar cheese and baked in the oven until golden and bubbling.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Heat the olive oil in a large oven-proof skillet on a medium setting.
Step 2: Fry onion and pepper
Add the onion and pepper and fry until softened – about 6 minutes.
Step 3: Add the beef and garlic
Add the ground beef and garlic and fry until the beef is cooked through, breaking it apart with a wooden spoon as you go.
Step 4: Add remaining ingredients except for cheese
Add the spices, chopped tomatoes, beef broth, cauliflower florets, and some salt and pepper to taste. Stir well and bring to a boil.
Step 5: Simmer
Leave the skillet to simmer for 15 minutes, stirring every now and again.
Step 6: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Step 7: Add cheese and bake
Sprinkle the shredded cheese over the top of the skillet and bake in the oven for 25 minutes, or until the cheese has melted and the cauliflower has browned.
Step 8: Garnish and serve
Garnish with some fresh chopped parsley before serving, if desired.
What to serve with beef and cauliflower casserole?
This cheesy beef and cauliflower casserole is perfect for pairing with tasty sides that complement its rich, savory flavors. A crisp green salad provides a refreshing contrast, with fresh veggies acting as the perfect palate cleanser between bites of the hearty casserole. Try a mix of arugula, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber for a wonderful crunch.
For a more substantial pairing, serve the casserole with some creamy mashed potatoes or even a side of fluffy quinoa or brown rice. The grains make the meal more satisfying and will absorb the savory juices, forming a complete meal whilst allowing the flavors of the beef and cauliflower to take center stage.
Alternatively, opt for a medley of roasted vegetables like carrots, zucchini, and bell peppers. Roasting the veg gives a delicious caramelized sweetness that pairs wonderfully with the savory, meaty taste of the casserole. Whichever accompaniment you choose, there are plenty of options to create a well-balanced meal here.
How to store leftover casserole?
It would be easy to devour this cheesy casserole in one evening, but if you have any leftovers these can absolutely be stored for later. First allow any remaining casserole to cool to room temperature. Transfer the leftovers to an airtight container or into a bowl covered tightly with plastic wrap before placing it in the refrigerator. This helps to keep the beef and cauliflower fresh as well as maintaining the moisture, ensuring your leftovers stay as succulent as the first serving.
When you're ready to relish the savory goodness again, reheating is simple. Whether using the oven or microwave, make sure to cover the casserole to again retain its moisture. You could also add a sprinkle of fresh cheddar cheese before reheating to rejuvenate that gooey goodness. After a quick heat through, you'll be savoring the flavors of this delicious casserole all over again.
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- 1 pound ground beef
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 2 teaspoons oregano
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 (15-ounce) can chopped tomatoes
- ½ cup beef broth
- 1 head cauliflower, chopped into florets
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- Fresh chopped parsley, to garnish
|Calories per Serving
|525
|Total Fat
|36.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|14.8 g
|Trans Fat
|1.3 g
|Cholesterol
|108.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|20.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.4 g
|Total Sugars
|7.9 g
|Sodium
|1,126.9 mg
|Protein
|31.5 g