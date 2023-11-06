Looking For Olives That Pack A Punch? Try The Nyons Variety

In the scramble for cool food ideas, party planners everywhere have to track which meats, nuts, and crackers are on trend at any given time so they can build the perfect charcuterie board. One item that you might have on your shopping list as a matter of routine is the tried-and-true Kalamata olive. They may be delicious, but they're not the only olives that deserve your love. Maybe this is the time to make a French pivot and try the exceptional Provence staple that is Nyons olives.

Your next party is a great time to roll out an appetizer ramekin of these wrinkly, dark brown, unusually flavored olives from the hilly Drôme region of France. Nyons olives will treat your friends to an earthy, full-bodied flavor — not to mention a good conversation prompt, as these little gems come with a story. Their dramatic tale includes a merciless frost that nearly wiped them out, farmers who rallied to save them, and a subsequent government stamp of high-quality approval — the first Tanche olives to acquire such a certificate of prestige. Sometimes called the Rolls Royce of French black olives, Nyons olives deserve a chance to shine somewhere on your next party menu.