Costco's Pumpkin Cheesecake Is Back For Another Holiday Season

Even though Thanksgiving still stands between now and Christmas, chains like Starbucks and Dunkin' have both bid adieu to pumpkin spice lattes and other fall favorites in favor of winter sips like the beloved Peppermint Mocha. One grocer is still keeping the pumpkin spirit alive, however: Costco, where the return of a mouthwatering pumpkin-flavored dessert has many shoppers anxious to head to their local warehouse.

A little over two months after the triumphant return of Costco's iconic pumpkin pie, the big-box retailer's equally-as-adored pumpkin cheesecake has officially been spotted in stores. Outweighing the warehouse's pumpkin pie by more than a pound, the nearly 5-pound dessert was spotted on November 2 at a Southern California location by Reddit user u/henrycakesss, who promptly alerted their fellow cardholders about their find. "It's back!! Pumpkin cheesecake!" they captioned a photo of the beloved baked good in all its glory.

The post has already elicited several responses, including one from a user who deemed the cheesecake the "best item in the bakery." Another Reddit user called the treat "dangerous," and it seems they just might be right.