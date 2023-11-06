During Jolabokaflod, Icelanders Read Books And Drink Hot Cocoa

Jolabokaflod, the enchanting Christmas Eve tradition of Iceland, is a celebration that revolves around the joy of reading. The name itself, Jólabókaflóðið, translates to "Christmas Book Flood," reflecting the deluge of books that inundate Icelandic homes in the weeks leading up to Christmas. The bibliophilic ritual emerged during World War II, a period of rationing and scarcity during which paper was one of the few commodities still available. Perhaps many Icelanders also found solace in the written word, and from these humble origins, Jolabokaflod was born. The custom has since evolved into a cherished piece of the Nordic country's culture.

The magic of Jolabokaflod begins with the selection of books from Bokatidindi, a giant catalog that includes a list of every book published throughout the year. From this index, families choose titles they believe their loved ones will enjoy. As night falls on December 24, Icelanders gather in their toasty homes, one can imagine the glow of candlelight and the crackling fireplace adding to the atmosphere, to exchange the books as gifts. The swapping of books is accompanied by another essential component of Jolabokaflod: sipping on comforting drinks like coffee, tea, jolabland (a non-alcoholic cocktail of orange soda and brown ale), and of course, hot cocoa.