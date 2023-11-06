What Are Pink Beans And What Do They Taste Like?

Pink beans come in several different varieties. One type of pink bean, the O'odham by name, shares a name and a region with certain indigenous peoples of the Sonoran desert. While the beans grow wild along the Arizona/Mexico border, they were first cultivated around 300 years ago. These beans, as might be expected of a desert plant, can take a fair amount of heat and dry weather, but they ripen in late summer when the rain comes at last. A more recent variety of pink beans known as Sedona was bred to be disease-resistant. Although its name is that of Arizona's new age capital, the bean itself doesn't seem to have mystical properties. In fact, it was actually developed at the very down-to-earth (and not at all Arizonan) Michigan Agricultural Experiment Station and was made public in 2005.

Perhaps the best known of the pink beans is the Santa Maria pinquito which plays such an important part in that California city's namesake style of barbecue. That state's central coast region is said to be the only place where this bean variety is grown for commercial use. Another California pink bean, while less popular these days, has a literary pedigree: The pink beans mentioned by John Steinbeck in his 1935 novel "Tortilla Flat" have been identified by some bean experts as King City pinks. These beans are larger and more robust than the Santa Maria kind but are said to be rich and flavorful.