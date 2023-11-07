Add Spam To Your Fried Rice For A Hawaiian Twist

One of life's enduring mysteries, at least to those with an aversion to mystery meats, is why Spam is so entrenched in Hawaiian cuisine. While Aloha State dining has much more to offer in the way of fresh seafood, tropical fruits, and pit-roasted pig, there's no denying the ubiquity of a certain meat product that was introduced to the islands during WWII. While Hawaiians fix Spam in many different ways, including the famous sushi-style Spam musubi, one simpler dish is the Spam fried rice which can be either a side or a breakfast item.

In its most basic form, Hawaiian-style Spam fried rice consists of little more than rice, eggs, and diced Spam, with perhaps some soy sauce or Maggi seasoning and garlic for flavor. Other, more elaborate, iterations may feature add-ins such as peas, carrots, and onions and additional seasonings in the form of ginger, mirin, rice wine vinegar, or sesame oil. Contrary to clichéd expectations, however, pineapple isn't typically a part of the dish. Still, there's no reason why you couldn't throw it into the mix if you happen to enjoy the flavor. Pineapple, after all, would add some sweetness and tartness to a dish that can be fairly salty from the soy sauce and Spam.