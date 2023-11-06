The Hack That Proves We've Been Opening Pistachios Incorrectly

In many ways, pistachios are the perfect snack. They're nutrient-dense, loaded with flavor, and easily available. Used in many dishes and desserts like baklava and ice cream, these Mediterranean nuts come in their own little shells that can be used in countless DIY projects like jewelry making and sculpturing.

Cracking pistachios open is easy enough, and we all have our own methods. Some use their long fingernail while others like to use coins or even dedicated nut openers. If nothing else, hitting them with a frying pan also works. All of these methods are acceptable and get the job done, but there's an easier way to extract the meat of the tasty nut, no special tools (or teeth) required.

To open pistachios, simply squeeze them closed, applying pressure to the open end. Squeezing pistachios in this way will cause the shell to break from the sealed end. This hack works particularly well with pistachios that have mostly open shells.