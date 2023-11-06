30,000 Pounds Of Tyson Dinosaur-Shaped Chicken Nuggets Are Being Recalled

Tyson Foods recalled roughly 30,000 pounds of frozen nuggets after customers found small bits of metal in their chicken, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Saturday. Tyson Foods, which is known for its convenient meal selections for parents and their kids, voluntarily recalled 29-ounce bags of dinosaur-shaped Fun Nuggets out of "an abundance of caution," the company explained in its press release. So far, one person has reported a minor injury from contaminated nuggets.

The nuggets in question were produced on September 5, 2023. If you're concerned that the chicken in your freezer is suspect, then inspect the package for codes 2483BRV02 07, 2483BRV02 08, 2483BRV02 09, or 2483BRV02 10. You can also look for establishment code P721 or see if the used-by date matches September 4, 2024.

Tyson is recommending you toss any contaminated chicken that you have stored in the freezer into the trash. The USDA has also provided a list of stores that sold chicken that could have metal pieces in it.