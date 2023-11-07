Coffee Punch Is The Southern Treat You (Probably) Never Knew Existed

Some may be offended by the very title of this article, which suggests ignorance of a staple of many Southern gatherings. You know who you are — and y'all can move on to the next piece (unless you feel moved to check the accuracy of our description of the drink).

Patricia Shannon of Southern Living considers coffee punch a marker of "a bona fide Southern shower." Many of us have never heard of coffee punch, let alone tasted it. What is this mysterious, favorite beverage of Southern ladies who brunch? The first time you see it, you might not realize what it is: coffee punch is easily mistaken for a giant bowl of frothy chocolate milk or a chocolate milkshake. One sip will clarify that there is much more than mere mocha java in this party bowl.

Everyone agrees on the basic ingredients and procedure for making coffee punch. You take strong cold coffee and add whole milk or cream and sugar to it. You place the mixture in a punch bowl, where you then build up additional layers of decadence. Chocolate syrup and vanilla extract go in the bowl. Hosts then top the punch with scoops of both vanilla and chocolate ice cream plus whipped cream. Chocolate shavings add a decorative touch.