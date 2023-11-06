Aldi's 8-Person Thanksgiving Meal Will Only Set Customers Back $63

The long-awaited Thanksgiving meal is around the corner, and if you feel like you're behind on planning out your table, you're not alone. Luckily, Aldi wants to prep your Thanksgiving feast for you this year. The grocery chain tweeted on November 3 that it would offer complete dinners to feed eight people this Thanksgiving. In the tweet, Aldi boasted the $63 price tag on its meal, implying that it's a better deal than those offered by its competitors.

On Facebook, where Aldi posted the same content, customers applauded the cost of the dinner and professed their love for the grocery chain. One person wrote that they would drive over two hours to get this meal from the nearest Aldi, while another commenter simply said, "I want a dinner like that." Aldi hasn't yet revealed what's included in the meal, even though customers have asked for details in the comment section. In 2020, many said that Aldi's $30 Thanksgiving dinner was a total steal, so it will be interesting to see how this year's version stacks up.