Krispy Kreme's Fall Donuts Are Oozing With Thanksgiving Vibes
Practically every chain has jumped straight from October to December with their drinks and holiday treats. While pumpkin spice season can certainly creep into summer, Krispy Kreme hasn't forgotten about Thanksgiving in everyone's rush toward Christmas. Its new collection is designed to be shared with friends, family, or even co-workers. For those who are still embracing all the fall vibes before Thanksgiving arrives, Krispy Kreme's donuts will definitely add to the festivities.
The donut chain's Flavors of Fall collection, which includes three new flavors, launches on November 6 and will be in stores through Thanksgiving. One of these new flavors is the Caramel Pecan Brownie doughnut, which uses a glazed donut base and is dipped in a brownie batter icing before being topped with candied pecans and a caramel drizzle.
Its new Cinnamon Latte Lover doughnut is no doubt another soon-to-be favorite. The donut base is topped with a cinnamon icing coating and a swirl of buttercream frosting in the middle, which is infused with cinnamon spices and coffee flavors. To really put you in the fall mood, it's also garnished with a red, orange, and yellow candy leaf. Rounding out the new offerings is a Classic Blackberry Crisp Filled donut with a blackberry filling, cinnamon icing, and a granola crumble topping.
There are plenty of fall flavors to choose from
Of course, there are still more donuts in the chain's fall lineup. Another classic option is the Chocolate Iced with Autumn Sprinkles donut, which uses Krispy Kreme's classic glazed donut as a base. While all of these flavors are available in-store or through the app, select locations will also have two additional flavors that can be purchased in a six-pack. Use the store locator to find the best option near you.
If you aren't ready to give up pumpkin spice just yet, the Pumpkin Spice Cake doughnut is a great option for keeping things simple. It's a glazed old fashion with those familiar pumpkin-pie spices, which would pair perfectly with some black coffee. The second of these flavors, the Spiced Apple Filled donut, is the perfect encapsulation of those apple-picking autumn days, with an apple cider filling and a cinnamon sugar coating.
Fans of these flavors have already taken to social media to share their love on Krispy Kreme's Instagram post, with one user writing, "Back at it again krispy kreme," and other commenters saying, "The perfect set of fall doughnuts," and, "The most gorgeous thing I've seen all day." As with most seasonal items, these donuts are only offered for a limited time, so if you're feeling those Thanksgiving vibes, head to the nearest Krispy Kreme.