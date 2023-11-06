Krispy Kreme's Fall Donuts Are Oozing With Thanksgiving Vibes

Practically every chain has jumped straight from October to December with their drinks and holiday treats. While pumpkin spice season can certainly creep into summer, Krispy Kreme hasn't forgotten about Thanksgiving in everyone's rush toward Christmas. Its new collection is designed to be shared with friends, family, or even co-workers. For those who are still embracing all the fall vibes before Thanksgiving arrives, Krispy Kreme's donuts will definitely add to the festivities.

The donut chain's Flavors of Fall collection, which includes three new flavors, launches on November 6 and will be in stores through Thanksgiving. One of these new flavors is the Caramel Pecan Brownie doughnut, which uses a glazed donut base and is dipped in a brownie batter icing before being topped with candied pecans and a caramel drizzle.

Its new Cinnamon Latte Lover doughnut is no doubt another soon-to-be favorite. The donut base is topped with a cinnamon icing coating and a swirl of buttercream frosting in the middle, which is infused with cinnamon spices and coffee flavors. To really put you in the fall mood, it's also garnished with a red, orange, and yellow candy leaf. Rounding out the new offerings is a Classic Blackberry Crisp Filled donut with a blackberry filling, cinnamon icing, and a granola crumble topping.