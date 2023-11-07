The Dr Pepper Capital Of The World Isn't Where You Would Think

Dr Pepper, the carbonated delight that combines a unique blend of 23 flavors, is among the most sought-after soft drink brands on the planet. Invented in Waco, Texas by pharmacist Charles Alderton in 1885, the product proved to be a major hit at the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair. What might surprise you, however, is that neither Texas nor Missouri is the home of Dr Pepper's most prestigious fanbase.

Roanoke Valley, Virginia holds the title of Dr Pepper Capital of the World, despite the soda originating in the Longhorn State. This distinction is rooted in the district's strong historical connection to the beverage, its fervent following, and its role in tactfully preserving the brand's heritage. The tasty tale begins in the early 20th century, when Dr Pepper (whose namesake was, indeed, a real physician) skyrocketed in popularity across the United States. Roanoke Valley embraced the mysteriously flavored pop with an extraordinary enthusiasm that set it apart from other regions — including the Waco Metropolitan Area. The local community established a deep relationship with Dr Pepper, making it an integral part of their cultural identity. Throughout the late '50s and early '60s, Roanoke Valley residents ranked no. 1 globally in most Dr Pepper consumed per capita.