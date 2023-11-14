Make Holiday Mornings Magical With Breakfast Recipes From Real California Milk

This content was paid for by Real California Milk and created by Mashed.

So many memories are made in the kitchen. On cold winter mornings, there's nothing like gathering with loved ones around the countertop to hold sentimental conversations and cook warm, nourishing meals. With time off during the holidays, people get to enjoy special breakfasts and brunches that work or school usually limit. These special morning moments might feature recipes from past winters or from new sources of inspiration, like Real California Milk and its catalog of amazing dishes. Indeed, making Real California Milk dairy products a central part of your meals is a delicious gift you can give your loved ones.

Real California Milk represents the diversity of dairy products that make meals special. The Real California Milk seal means products are made with sustainably sourced milk from California dairy families. Recipes like the Greek Veggie & Feta Frittata, Ricotta Churro Waffles, and Chocolate Chip Sheet Pan Pancakes all put these products at the forefront and keep folks hanging around the kitchen until the moment their food is ready to eat.