Make Holiday Mornings Magical With Breakfast Recipes From Real California Milk
This content was paid for by Real California Milk and created by Mashed.
So many memories are made in the kitchen. On cold winter mornings, there's nothing like gathering with loved ones around the countertop to hold sentimental conversations and cook warm, nourishing meals. With time off during the holidays, people get to enjoy special breakfasts and brunches that work or school usually limit. These special morning moments might feature recipes from past winters or from new sources of inspiration, like Real California Milk and its catalog of amazing dishes. Indeed, making Real California Milk dairy products a central part of your meals is a delicious gift you can give your loved ones.
Real California Milk represents the diversity of dairy products that make meals special. The Real California Milk seal means products are made with sustainably sourced milk from California dairy families. Recipes like the Greek Veggie & Feta Frittata, Ricotta Churro Waffles, and Chocolate Chip Sheet Pan Pancakes all put these products at the forefront and keep folks hanging around the kitchen until the moment their food is ready to eat.
Greek Veggie & Feta Frittata
Nothing goes together at breakfast better than eggs and dairy. This Greek Veggie & Feta Frittata is easy to make for large groups of people and features flavor-packed ingredients that satisfy savory breakfast cravings. It's loaded with veggies like zucchini, tomato, spinach, and kalamata olives to pack in nutrients and flavor. Whisking Real California Milk into the eggs helps the frittata stay fluffy and delicate as it bakes.
The star of the show, however, is the Real California Feta, which is lightly creamy and provides a salty bite. One thing that won't be Greek to you, though, is the straightforward cooking process. Just saute the veggies in a pan before adding the egg mixture, which you will then cook together before baking the whole shebang. The entire thing takes about an hour to make. Eat this frittata with a slice of toasted sourdough and a glass of sweet orange juice for a well-rounded and filling meal. There's no better way to start your day!
Ricotta Churro Waffles
A good brunch spread simply isn't complete without something sweet, and waffles are the perfect blank canvas for sugary toppings and flavors. These Ricotta Churro Waffles may be one culinary artwork that tastes even better than it looks — which is saying something. This recipe is especially easy if you have waffle mix on hand, as you only need to add in a few ingredients, including Real California butter and milk.
The churro part of this recipe comes at the end when each waffle is brushed with melted California butter and dusted with cinnamon sugar. The cherry on top of this churro-inspired dish is Real California ricotta, which can be dolloped directly on top of the waffles straight from the tub — the easiest way to elevate this sweet breakfast staple.
Chocolate Chip Sheet Pan Pancakes
Put a simple spin on circular breakfast favorites by making them in a giant sheet pan. Chocolate Chip Sheet Pan Pancakes are the ideal dish for a crowd. Simply prepare pancake batter as normal and pour it into a large sheet pan to bake. Visually, the rectangular result is cake-like, but using a sheet pan allows the pancake to stay on the thinner side. Although any toppings or mix-ins can work well, classic chocolate chips are a crowd-pleaser. Plus, between prep and cooking, it only takes about half an hour to make this dessert-for-breakfast-like treat.
The recipe calls for Real California unsalted butter and milk, but save some of the former to top off the pancakes — along with maple syrup. Then, cut the baked pancake into square pieces and serve with hot coffee for a cozy winter brunch.