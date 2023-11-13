Sam's Club Vs Costco: Whose Pumpkin Pie Is Better?

When fall comes, it brings with it an onslaught of pumpkin-flavored treats. Pumpkin spice lattes get all the press, but there would be no pumpkin spice latte without the food those spices were initially named for: the pumpkin pie.

Pumpkin pie is the most popular pie flavor for Thanksgiving (via PR Newswire), with Americans eating over 50 million pumpkin pies on the holiday alone. Unsurprisingly, corporations wanted a piece of the pie. When people think of big box stores like Costco and Sam's Club, they think about buying bulk quantities of everyday goods. But when the holidays roll around, both stores offer a pumpkin pie, though in typical fashion, they are much larger than a standard store-bought dessert.

The release of these pies is the signal that the holidays are near. But then consumers must face a difficult choice: Which pie do they want on their table? Each pie can feed a dinner party, but only one can satisfy that passion for pumpkin. We put Costco and Sam's Club head to head to determine which pie reigns supreme.