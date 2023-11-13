How To Tell If Your Chicken Is Actually Freezer Burned

Your freezer is one of the most important appliances in your kitchen. It gives you access to ice whenever you need it, keeps all that food you bought from Costco fresh, and makes batch cooking possible. That which gives so generously can also take away, though. That's exactly what happens when your food suffers from freezer burn.

Besides being a sign you need to throw away your frozen food, what exactly is freezer burn? According to WebMD, freezer burn refers to the loss of natural moisture from food. Some noticeable discoloration occurs and ice crystals form on the surface. The formation of ice crystals can be a fairly common occurrence whether there's freezer burn or not, so how can you really tell? Since it's one of the most commonly frozen foods, chicken is a great indicator of freezer burn.

Chicken that you buy from the market has a recognizable and distinctive color. As it develops freezer burn, the color starts to turn a pale beige or gray. If you're not convinced by the color and ice crystals, you can defrost the chicken and also judge by the meat's appearance. If it looks and feels tougher than what you know raw chicken to be, freezer burn has likely set in because a significant amount of the meat's natural moisture has been pulled out of it. At this point, it's still safe to eat but is probably no longer worth cooking due to loss of flavor and tenderness.