The Filling Mistake You Should Avoid With Muffin Batter

When it comes to baking muffins, we all want a perfectly fluffy and delicious outcome. However, there's one mistake that many people make without realizing it: overfilling the muffin cases. Let's delve into why this seemingly harmless habit can lead to less-than-ideal muffins.

Muffin batter, like any other baking recipe, needs room to expand and rise. Putting extra batter in the cases might seem like a way to get more muffin for your buck, but it can have some unintended consequences. Overfilling muffin cases can cause the batter to spill over the edges during baking. This not only creates a mess in your oven but leads to unevenly shaped muffins. The excess batter that spills out can burn and create an unpleasant aroma in your kitchen.

Furthermore, muffins that are overfilled may not bake evenly. The center might remain undercooked while the tops become overly browned or even burnt. This can result in muffins that are dry or doughy in the middle, far from the ideal moist and fluffy texture we all crave.