Adele Raved About These Ham And Cheese Croquettes At Recent Performance
If you have tickets to Adele's Caesars Palace residency in Las Vegas, you're likely going to the concert expecting to hear her beautiful voice and numerous hit songs. What you'll also hear, though, is a bit about the goings-on in the singer's life. Between songs, Adele typically chats with her audience about her week and what she's been doing and enjoying since her last show. We can certainly relate to one thing that had her excited at a recent show: a very memorable ham and cheese croquette.
Per a video posted to TikTok, she shared, "I did have the best ham and cheese croquette that I have ever had on Wednesday night." The surprising subject matter sent laughs throughout the audience, but it was clear the star wasn't joking about her incredible appetizer experience. Instead, she wanted to share her new favorite snack with her fans. After she asked if anyone was from LA, Adele urged her audience (especially California locals) to visit République Restaurant, a well-known LA hotspot and home of the now-famous ham and cheese croquette.
Adele isn't gatekeeping her deep-fried fave
For those of us who have enjoyed something at a restaurant that we can't stop thinking about (or recommending to our friends), this moment was oh-so relatable. During Adele's impromptu food review, the singer said, "I ate all four of them. They were delicious!" Her reaction and high praise likely sealed the deal for some audience members.
@gagealexander20
I could listen to Adele talk about food for hours @Adele Access #adele #lasvegas #food #losangeles
If you're wondering what croquettes are, they're Spanish tapas with a deep-fried exterior and a creamy interior typically filled with meat, cheese, veggies, or potatoes. At République Restaurant in LA, the ham and cheese croquettes are offered as an hors d'oeuvre on its Fall 2023 menu. République's menu states its croquettes are made with comté cheese, sungold tomatoes, and basil. The plate of four Adele mentioned at her show will set you back $16. Per the star's advice, though, you might want to get multiple orders if you plan on sharing with the table; it sounds like these are perfect for one person.