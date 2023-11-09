Adele Raved About These Ham And Cheese Croquettes At Recent Performance

If you have tickets to Adele's Caesars Palace residency in Las Vegas, you're likely going to the concert expecting to hear her beautiful voice and numerous hit songs. What you'll also hear, though, is a bit about the goings-on in the singer's life. Between songs, Adele typically chats with her audience about her week and what she's been doing and enjoying since her last show. We can certainly relate to one thing that had her excited at a recent show: a very memorable ham and cheese croquette.

Per a video posted to TikTok, she shared, "I did have the best ham and cheese croquette that I have ever had on Wednesday night." The surprising subject matter sent laughs throughout the audience, but it was clear the star wasn't joking about her incredible appetizer experience. Instead, she wanted to share her new favorite snack with her fans. After she asked if anyone was from LA, Adele urged her audience (especially California locals) to visit République Restaurant, a well-known LA hotspot and home of the now-famous ham and cheese croquette.