White Egg Yolks Aren't A Myth – And There's No Reason To Panic

Cracking eggs is an underrated joy of life, made all the better by the satisfying sight of a golden yolk floating in a pristine pool of albumen. People take eggs seriously, recoiling at anything that looks a little unusual, like a white yolk. Yes, white egg yolks do exist.

Are white egg yolks safe to eat? The answer is a resounding yes. Unless their smell is rancid, white egg yolks are perfectly safe for consumption. They say you are what you eat; The same is true for chickens. Pale yolks are a result of the hen's diet. If the chickens are given a colorless diet that includes feed like white cornmeal and sorghum, the yolk of their eggs can turn pale or white.

However, chickens fed a pigmented diet that includes yellow corn, red bell peppers, or paprika will produce eggs with yellow or orange-tinted yolks. Eggs from free-range chicken eggs often have darker yolks because the birds feed on plant pigments called carotenoids.