Secrets Of Steak Science You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

If you were to ask a home cook what's more scientific, cooking or baking, most would say baking. After all, anyone who's witnessed a baking disaster knows that, oftentimes, baking mishaps come down to some science-based, minute part of the process. Maybe you didn't add enough leavening agent or maybe it was something seemingly even more inconsequential, like the eggs weren't the right temperature when you added them.

However, cooking, though more forgiving than baking, comes with its own science, too. Take steak, for example. Everyone has their own personal take on what makes a good steak, whether that be the level of doneness, cut, or cooking method. Whatever the opinion, though, it all comes down to science. A multitude of factors influence how a steak cooks and then tastes, on a scientific level. Starting with biology, how a cow is raised and its lifestyle will impact your final dining experience. Then, after the cow is turned into steak, you get into chemistry and how the steak changes due to environmental factors. Eventually, when it's time to cook, you get into thermodynamics. Sounds a little complicated? Don't worry; understanding the secrets of steak science is easier than you might think. Here's what you need to know.